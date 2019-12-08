Rodgers talks history as Leicester fire warning to rest of league

Brendan Rodgers revealed what it meant to him and his players to win their eighth-straight league match, and put the league on notice by suggesting his side can get even better.

A Jamie Vardy brace and goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans lifted the Foxes to victory once more as Dean Smith’s Aston Villa succumbed to relentless pressure 4-1.

The visitors looked threatening all afternoon and could’ve ramped the score up even higher had they been more clinical in their finishing at times.

Speaking to the BBC following the match, Rodgers spoke of the historic run his side are currently on.

“I thought they were amazing, it is a historical day for the club and the performance warranted that,” said Rodgers.

“It really does mean something special, it puts the team in the history books of Leicester City.

“We had to work for it, it was a tough game and we played with a lot of quality and hunger. A brilliant win.

“We were very good, we played a diamond for a period of the game and worked well for us.

“With a better final pass we could have had one or two more goals. Villa got some encouragement just before half-time but we had to stay clam and keep doing what we were doing.

“We scored all types of goals today and kept going to the end and tried to keep scoring goals.”

Jonny Evans notched his second goal for the club with a perfectly directed header soon after the half time interval.

The Northern Ireland international revealed the corner routine was one the players had previously worked on on the training ground.

“We felt that space from a corner could have been exploited, we always look for where we can capitalise against certain teams.

“We worked on it yesterday but James Maddison put it even better for me. I don’t get many goals so it is nice.”

Speaking on another potential title challenge for the Foxes, Evans said: “We are up there and it shows we are playing well. Our performance was good, against one of the best Villa teams I faced in years.

“It shows we are capable of coming away and getting results. It is nice people are talking about us, we’re enjoying it and there’s great spirit in the club.”