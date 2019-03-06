Rodgers to inflict more pain on Celtic with raid for influential figure

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on raiding his former club Celtic and bringing a key figure south of the border, a report claims.

The 46-year-old joined Leicester on a three-and-a-half year deal last week after walking out of Parkhead to embark on something special.

A banner was unveiled during Celtic’s 2-1 win at Hearts in midweek calling Rodgers a fraud while a video shared online showed supporters chanting abuse at their former manager in a pub.

At his Leicester press conference on Friday the Daily Record report that “a look of horrified incredulity washes across the face of Brendan Rodgers when he’s told that his decision to bail out on Celtic has been received by the club’s supporters as the biggest single act of betrayal since Maurice Johnston crossed the great divide to sign for Rangers more than 30 years ago.”

Now, Rodgers is looking to inflict more pain on the Hoops as he targets the club’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton for a summer reunion.

Congerton would replace Eduardo Macia, who looks set to move to Bordeaux with his contract with the Foxes running out this summer.

A recent report from the Times even suggested that the Scottish champions are already braced for summer bids for Callum McGregor and James Forrest, two of Rodgers’ favourites during his time at Parkhead.