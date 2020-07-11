Rodgers reveals two factors that have put Leicester in CL contention

Rodgers’ side head to Bournemouth with a mathematical possibility of booking their place back in the Champions League this weekend – but only if three other results go their way, and Manchester City’s ban from the competition is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Rodgers has banned his players from discussing such possibilities but knows they have boosted their chances after Jamie Vardy’s late goal grabbed a point at Arsenal in midweek, preventing what would have been a third defeat since the re-start.

He said: “Whether you’re winning 3-0 or 4-0 or not, you have to push, so I think it’s a mental attitude that we’re never beaten, we keep pushing whether we’re ahead or losing the game.

“But it’s also down to physicality. We’ve got a really, really good level of fitness in the squad, and that’s testament to how hard they work on a daily basis and the recovery strategy.

“Emotionally with the players we try to get them to push and they continually do that. It’s great to have that in your team, knowing the game’s never over until the last minute.”