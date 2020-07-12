Rodgers lists what went wrong for Leicester in heavy Bournemouth defeat

Brendan Rodgers has explained what went wrong for his Leicester side in the second half of their meeting with Bournemouth.

Having been 1-0 up as late as the 66th minute, the Foxes went on to lose 4-1 to the relegation battling Cherries.

Junior Stanislas and Dominic Solanke both scored doubles to give their side a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

It was a hugely damaging result for Leicester though, and their manager admitted he was “surprised” by some aspects of the second half display.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rodgers said: “We lacked courage in the second half to take the ball. We had good opportunities and decent control in the first half.

“They changed their shape a little bit [in the second half], so for the first 15 minutes you’ve got to grind it out. They’ve got nothing to lose, they’ve got to come after the game.

“You’ve got to grind it out in football sometimes, you can’t always play fantastical football. That first 15 minutes we did that but we weren’t making quick enough angles, we weren’t taking responsibility on the ball. They had far greater possession of the ball.

“We obviously conceded the penalty, which, okay we get to one each, but we still have to show a greater mentality in the game.

“It’s something that surprised me, to be honest. In all the time I’ve been here and I mentioned during the week about the strength and mentality in this team, but second half we were too soft in too many ways.

“That was the big disappointment. To end up losing 4-1 was a big surprise after the first half.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OUT OF FOXES’ HANDS

Leicester now have to rely on other teams dropping points if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

The loss leaves them just a point in front of fifth placed Manchester United having played a game more. The Red Devils face Southampton on Monday evening.

Leicester also face a tough end to their campaign, with games against Sheffield United, Tottenham and Man United left to play.

After an inconsistent run of results since Christmas, it is no surprise to see them in danger of dropping out of the top four. But after such a strong start to the season, Leicester will be left wondering why they have seen such a drop off in form.