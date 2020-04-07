Leicester’s reported interest in signing Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho is under threat following claims that Inter Milan are also in the hunt for the Real Betis star.

The Foxes sit third in the Premier League and in great position to secure a spot in next year’s Champions League.

That means Brendan Rodgers’ men are looking to strengthen the squad and defensive midfielder Carvalho has been identified as a possible target after shining in the holding role when Portugal took glory in Euro 2016.

Betis captured the 27-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 and, despite him struggling to make an impact this season due to back trouble, the La Liga club are reluctant to let the player go.

Carvalho has three years left on his contract and a massive release clause of €120million, meaning Betis would be unlikely to do business below the £18million they paid to Sporting, according to Calciomercato.

They could in a better position now though with Inter emerging as rivals to Leicester.

Like the Foxes, Inter sit third in their domestic league, so coach Antonio Conte will also be looking to give his midfield a boost as they ready for a return to the Champions League after failing to qualify for Europe’s elite competition this season.

With French side Monaco also reported to be monitoring Carvalho, Betis will hope the shared interest will force his price up.

Carvalho has made 52 first-team appearances for Betis but just nine this season.

Six of those were up until September when he was forced to sit on the sidelines for four months after suffering a suffering a spinal disc herniation.

The man capped 59 times for his country returned in a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona in February and made two more appearances before the season was halted.