Rodri aiming to use Man City move as springboard for Spain success

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes his move to the Premier League has made him a better player as he looks to become a regular for Spain.

The 23-year-old has started four of his country’s eight Euro 2020 qualifiers so far and is set to be involved again in Friday’s Group F clash with Malta in Cadiz.

And he hopes his summer move to Premier League champions City from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid will boost his chances of becoming a regular for his country.

“When you decide to make a change it’s for individual growth, and it’s been good for me,” he said about his move from the Spanish capital in the summer.

“It’s a competitive league, the football is more direct and makes you learn. I am a more complete player and I can contribute something more to the national team.”

Rodri faces strong competition for a place in Spain’s midfield, with the likes of former Atletico team-mate Saul, Barcelona star Sergio Busquets and Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago also in the squad.

Rodri, who has filled in at centre-back for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, added at a press conference covered by sefutbol.com: “My position is a place of leadership in the national team. I’ve not played a lot of matches but I want to be a leader on the pitch, my position demands it.

“I know that my position isn’t easy, and even less so in a national team that aspires to win everything. I hope to grow day by day and with time you will see the best version of me.”

Spain – whose place at Euro 2020 is already confirmed – are looking to return to winning ways when they take on minnows Malta having drawn their last two group matches, 1-1 against both Norway and Sweden.

