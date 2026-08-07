Manchester City have rejected Barcelona’s opening offer for Rodri, with sources describing the proposal as “derisory” and nowhere near a figure worthy of serious consideration, TEAMtalk can reveal.

TEAMtalk understands that City have now informed the Spain international to prepare to report back for pre-season rehabilitation rather than planning for an imminent move to Catalunya, with talks between the two clubs currently at a standstill.

City have been aware for some time that Rodri wants to leave. The midfielder made it clear to the club before the World Cup that he wished to return to Spain this summer, and since then has settled on Barcelona as his preferred destination after Real Madrid withdrew from negotiations when it became apparent the Camp Nou was his favoured option.

Personal terms have never been an issue.

TEAMtalk understands Rodri’s representatives have already agreed a four-year contract in principle with Barcelona, leaving the transfer fee as the only major obstacle between the clubs.

While City have accepted the player’s desire to move and are willing to facilitate an exit under the right conditions, they have made it abundantly clear they will not allow one of the world’s finest midfielders to leave on the cheap.

Sources have confirmed Barcelona’s opening bid amounted to just £38million (€45million) – a figure which shocked City officials given their valuation of £68.5million (€80million).

One source described the proposal to TEAMtalk as “derisory”, while another admitted the size of the offer “took everyone by surprise.”

City believe their asking price already represents fair market value for the 30-year-old, particularly considering his pedigree, experience and standing in world football, and they have no intention of lowering those demands.

Relations between Manchester City and Barcelona remain excellent, and both clubs expect negotiations to resume over the weekend.

However, until a significantly improved offer arrives, City have made it clear to Rodri that he is expected back at the club to continue his rehabilitation following minor back surgery.

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City open to giving Rodri new deal

TEAMtalk can also reveal that head coach Enzo Maresca has privately informed both Rodri and sporting director Hugo Viana that he would be more than happy to keep the midfielder if no agreement is reached.

City have not pushed fresh contract talks in recent months purely because Rodri had already informed them of his desire to leave. However, sources insist that if the Ballon d’Or winner were to reconsider his future, the Premier League champions would have no hesitation in putting a lucrative new deal on the table.

What’s more, City have made it clear to Rodri that they are under no financial pressure whatsoever to sanction a sale this summer.

TEAMtalk understands club officials have told the Spaniard they would be perfectly happy for him to remain at the Etihad and even play out the final year of his current contract if Barcelona fail to meet their valuation.

Unlike many clubs across Europe, City do not need to generate funds through player sales and are refusing to compromise on their asking price simply to facilitate the move.

For now, though, the message from the Etihad is simple: Barcelona must dramatically improve their offer – or Rodri will be reporting back to Manchester.