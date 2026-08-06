Rodri tells Real Madrid he fancies Barcelona move and gets immediate response

Real Madrid have informed Rodri’s camp that they are walking away from their pursuit of the Manchester City midfielder after learning that the Spain international now views Barcelona as his preferred destination, TEAMtalk understands.

The decision represents a dramatic twist in one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

As we revealed on Thursday, Barcelona had opened talks with Rodri’s representatives before making contact with Manchester City to explore the framework of a potential deal.

Sources have confirmed to us that Rodri’s camp held positive discussions with the Catalan giants and subsequently informed Real Madrid that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s project was increasingly appealing.

Barcelona’s style of play, together with the prospect of linking up with a number of his Spain international teammates, is understood to have convinced Rodri that Camp Nou could be a better fit than Estadio Bernabeu.

Real Madrid end Rodri pursuit

Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager earlier this summer, have accepted that position and have now decided to end their interest.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey explained: “Real were somewhat shocked by the news from Rodri and his camp that Barcelona had emerged as a potentially better landing spot, and they were informed of that earlier this week.

“They had spent weeks, if not months, outlining the role they wanted Rodri to play both on and off the pitch.

“He was one of their primary targets long before Jose Mourinho was appointed.

“Mourinho was fully behind the move, but both the management and the club’s hierarchy are completely aligned in their decision to back away.

“Their stance is very simple.

“If you’re not fully committed to Real Madrid, then that’s absolutely fine, but you’re not the player they want.

“They wish Rodri well, but they only wanted him if he genuinely saw his future at the Bernabeu.

“Real are adamant they are walking away, and Rodri’s camp accepts that.

“The immediate consequence is that Manchester City once again lose the leverage of having two major clubs competing for his signature.”

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Rodri to Barcelona not finalised yet

Barcelona are now left with a clear path to complete a deal, although significant hurdles remain before they can make their move.

Bailey added: “Barca have a very good understanding of the figures involved, but they still have plenty of work to do before they can make the deal happen.

“They’re selling Ferran Torres, but that means they’re still looking to bring in another forward, with Julian Alvarez remaining their priority.

“They also want Joao Cancelo’s move from Saudi Arabia finalised before they fully assess the financial implications of signing Rodri.

“Barcelona are confident they’ll eventually get everything in place, and Rodri certainly hopes that’s the case.

“For now, though, we can rule out Real Madrid.

“Staying at Manchester City is not where Rodri sees his future, but as we’ve seen throughout this summer, anything can happen.”

For now, Barcelona have seized the initiative, Madrid president Florentino Perez has withdrawn, and the next move rests on whether the Spanish champions can generate the finances required to land one of world football’s finest midfielders.

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