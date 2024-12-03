Rodri urges Man City to sign sensational attacker – ‘I would take him with me without a doubt’

Rodri would love to see Nico Williams at Man City

Rodri believes Manchester City should have no hesitation in signing a top LaLiga attacking talent ahead of the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was one of Spain’s standout stars at Euro 2024 and scored the opening goal in his nation’s 2-1 win against England in the final in Berlin.

The 22-year-old attracted subsequent interest in his services after his performances in Germany, having also shone for Bilbao during the 2023/24 campaign, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona all in that mix.

However, he opted to remain in Bilbao for another season and now Rodri has called on Man City to join the plethora of clubs chasing Williams when he spoke via a video link at the AS awards ceremony in Madrid on Monday evening.

When asked by the ceremony host if he would ‘take Williams to City tomorrow’, Rodri replied: “Yes, yes. Right now if I was taking him I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao.

“But yes, I would take him with me without a doubt.”

Williams currently has a relatively low release clause of £48million (€58m/$61m) attached to his Bilbao deal. However, his €200,000-a-week (£166,000) salary was thought to have been a major reason why he did not secure a summer move.

However, if Rodri gets his way, Williams could end up becoming part of a City rebuild for the 2025/26 season as Pep Guardiola’s men continue to fall away in the Premier League title race after a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

Williams continues to stress Bilbao loyalty

When asked about his future in September, Williams reflected on the interest from big clubs that came his way after the Euros.

The Spaniard said: “It’s always flattering to know that big teams have you on their agenda.

“But I’ve always been clear that I wanted to be here. Athletic is a different feeling that you don’t get at other clubs. I’m really looking forward to doing things well at this club.

“There were approaches from many clubs. My heart is with Athletic. I have a contract here, but who knows what will happen in the future.

“I wanted to stay here because playing in Europe with Athletic was what I was most excited about.”

Having scored eight times and provided an incredible 19 assists in 37 outings last season for Bilbao, the current campaign has been a bit more of a challenge for Williams.

The Spain star has only scored twice so far with five assists in 18 games in all competitions for a Bilbao side currently sitting fourth in the LaLiga table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

