Tottenham Hotspur have been given an instant response after reportedly launching an offer for top Leeds striker target Rodrigo Muniz, and with Fulham insisting on a hefty asking price looking increasingly likely to scare off both their London rivals and the Premier League new boys.

The Brazilian striker enjoyed his best season yet in English football across the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 11 times and adding two assists from 36 appearances. The 24-year-old’s record is even better than the numbers suggest too, with that impressive haul actually coming from just 1,355 minutes of action – meaning Muniz contributed towards a goal every 104.2 minutes of action across the campaign for Marco Silva’s side.

That form has already alerted Leeds United – looking for quality reinforcements to help establish themselves back among the elite after a two-year absence – into making a move for the former Flamengo frontman.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher had it confirmed by sources that the Whites were really keen on signing Muniz and boss Daniel Farke was desperate to add him to his squad and help beef up his attacking options this summer.

But after reportedly seeing an approach worth close to a club record deal worth £32m (€37m, $43.7m) turned down by the Cottagers last month, Farke’s side are yet to make an increased bid for the striker.

Now, according to reports in Brazil, Tottenham have also tried their luck by making a move of their own for Muniz, with new boss Thomas Frank keen to add cover and competition for Dominic Solanke up front.

Like Leeds, the Spurs off was said to be worth £32m. And according to Bolavip, the Cottagers have responded in exactly the same way: instantly rejecting the bid and making it clear the striker will remain at Craven Cottage unless their lofty asking price is met….

DON’T MISS ➡️ All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Fulham set out their Rodrigo Muniz demands

Indeed, it’s reported that Silva has made clear to the Fulham board that he sees Muniz as a big part of his plans going forward and has challenged the striker to prove to him he should be starting games more regularly and ahead of current first-choice: Mexico frontman, Raul Jimenez.

Furthermore, even though his current deal with Fulham is due to expire in summer 2026, the Cottagers have warned suitors it could take a fee worth £50m (€58m, $68.3m) to convince them to sell the striker.

Having described Muniz as a “quality striker” last season, Silva and the Fulham board are now working on a new deal for the striker to both extend his stay at Craven Cottage and reward the player for the fantastic progress he made last season.

And just like Leeds before them, it remains to be seen if Tottenham return with a higher offer for a star, whose overall record now reads 39 goals in 153 career appearances – a goal every 3.92 games.

Spurs confident of Kudus transfer; Leeds move for Portuguese teenager

Tottenham’s first summer signing looks increasingly likely to be West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus and hopes of a big-money switch are growing amid claims the club are ready to unleash Daniel Levy’s new right-hand man to get a deal over the line and beating down fears that the transfer could collapse.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are demanding €70m for the sale of a starting centre-back – and Atletico Madrid are ‘willing to meet’ that asking price, with a report also claiming ‘significant progress’ on the move could be made this week.

Over at Leeds, the Whites are battling Brentford to sign Suaibo Jassi, an 18-year-old right-back who is starting to earn a big reputation in Portugal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

And the Whites are also reported to be exploring a possible deal for Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in Italy, with the cost of the transfer coming to light.

VOTE: Which position must Leeds prioritise this summer?