Rodriguez aiming to make Everton impact

Everton new boy Leandro Rodriguez is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League and learning from the likes of Romelu Lukaku after securing a “dream” switch to Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old forward completed his to move from Uruguayan side River Plate Montevideo last week for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £500,000.

Rodriguez himself is confident his game can be taken to the next level now he has the chance to train and play alongside proven Premier League talents.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rodriguez said: “I watched players like Romelu Lukaku in Uruguay, so I am very happy to be able to play with players like that.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that I’ll enjoy playing with these players – I’m somebody that likes to get involved with my team-mates.

“It’s a big dream to come to a large club like Everton. It’s also a very big responsibility but I am very confident in my abilities.

“I think the coach and I enjoy the same type of football and I’m going to give my best efforts for the Club. Also, the people in the Club will give me confidence to play.”

Rodriguez also offered an insight into what the Goodison faithful can expect from him and pointed to one of his country’s striking legends and a former Premier League winner as a source of inspiration.

“I’ve always looked towards big players in Uruguay like Diego Forlan,” added Leandro. “The fans won’t know much about me but I consider myself to be quite a technical player.

“I’m somebody who can work well with other players and I look forward to being able to show myself and my game to the Everton supporters.”