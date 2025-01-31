Real Madrid have responded to a mammoth bid from the Saudi Pro League for Rodrygo, with a report claiming the Brazilian star’s stance on a potential move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as previous interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in the forward is also revealed.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and has been brilliant for Madrid over the years. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s side and has won La Liga thrice and the UEFA Champions League twice with Los Blancos so far in his career.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Madrid this season, scoring 12 goals and giving seven assists in 28 matches in all competitions.

Rodrygo’s performances have attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, with El Chiringuito TV claiming that Al-Hilal have made a world-record bid for the Brazil international.

The Saudi Pro League club have offered Madrid €300 million (£250.7m / $311.3m) to sign Rodrygo in the January transfer window.

That is a world-record bid, with Neymar currently the most expensive player in football history. Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona €222 million (£185.5m / $230.4m) to sign the Brazilian forward in 2017.

Al-Hilal are also ready to pay Rodrygo huge money. It has been reported that they have offered the 24-year-old €140 million (£117m / $121.4) in salary.

With Neymar leaving Al-Hilal and joining Santos, the Saudi Pro League outfit are keen on bringing Rodrygo as his replacement.

Rodrygo, though, has turned down the offer to go to Saudi Arabia and is fully committed to Madrid, who themselves have rejected Al-Hilal’s bid.

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has publicly made it clear that he does not want Rodrygo to leave and thinks that he is happy.

Forbes quotes Ancelotti as saying: “It’s hard for me to talk about the future of the players, because they are personal decisions. What I see is that those who are here are very happy and want to stay.

“What each one thinks individually is difficult. It’s hard for me to talk about my future, imagine others. And what I see is that many want to play here, even players that no one imagines.”

Rodrygo has also turned down Liverpool and Manchester City

This is not the first time that Madrid superstar Rodrygo has been the subject of interest from other clubs.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all wanted to sign the Brazilian last summer.

The report has claimed that defending Premier League champions Man City were so keen on the forward that they made an offer of a blank cheque to him.

Rodrygo rejected it and also refused to entertain the prospect of a move to Liverpool, Chelsea or PSG.

The forward is fully committed to Madrid, who themselves view him as a player for the long term and have no interest in selling him.

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi offer, Tonali interest

Madrid have a very good midfield department, but Los Blancos are always on the lookout for more quality players.

Martin Zubimendi is a player that Madrid are keen on and are ready to make a move for in the summer of 2025.

There is speculation that Arsenal have already a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder and are ready to trigger his release clause.

Sociedad have taken a clear stance on the future of Zubimendi. The Spanish club will only sell the Spain international midfielder if someone pays his release clause.

Another midfielder who is on Madrid’s radar is Florian Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international is one of the best young playmakers in Europe.

While Los Blancos are interested in Wirtz, they are not willing to pay the transfer fee that Bayer want for the 21-year-old.

The defending Bundesliga champions are looking for €120million (£100.7m / $125m) for Wirtz, so Madrid have identified a potential alternative in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who will cost half of what the Spanish giants will have to pay for the German star.

Meanwhile, Madrid have been tipped to make a move for Newcastle United and Italy international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

A respected Italian journalist has claimed that Tonali will leave Newcastle at the end of the season and has tipped Madrid as well as Manchester City to come for him.

STATS: Rodrygo at Real Madrid