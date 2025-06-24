Arsenal believe that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will join because of one big reason, according to a report, as Micah Richards gives his verdict on how the Brazilian will fare at the Emirates Stadium should he switch to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world, and while he is a major figure in the Madrid squad, there is a chance that Arsenal could sign him in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old was not happy last season at being played out of his preferred position at the left-hand side of the attack under Carlo Ancelotti and also made just 22 LaLiga starts following the signing of Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

Xabi Alonso is now the manager of Madrid, but the same problem remains, with Vinicius Junior and Mbappe guaranteed starters in the team.

Arsenal are among the clubs most keen on signing Rodrygo this summer and have already held talks over a potential move.

The Athletic has now brought an update on the situation, noting that Madrid have not made a definitive decision on Rodrygo’s future.

While the Brazilian’s attitude in training has ‘changed for the better’ under Alonso, there are no ‘guarantees’ that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has added that Arsenal are ‘convinced they could offer him a sporting project where he could be at ease, playing on the left-hand side of attack but with the freedom to move around’.

‘Arsenal are prepared to wait to determine whether Rodrygo is definitely open to leaving or not — and whether Madrid are willing to sell,’ adds the report. ‘But the Premier League club are mindful they cannot afford to wait indefinitely.’

The Gunners plan to use Rodrygo in his preferred position could sway the Brazilian’s mind, especially as he is still contemplating the next step in his career.

Rodrygo has been on the books of Madrid since 2019 and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos.

The forward is part of the Madrid squad at the FIFA Club World Cup, but Alonso did not use him in the 3-1 win against Pachuca.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo tipped to succeed at Arsenal

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards believes that Rodrygo would be a success at Arsenal.

The pundit has suggested that the Brazil international forward would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli’s future at Arsenal is wrapped up in uncertainty, with Bayern Munich keen on a summer deal for the Brazil international winger.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Rodrygo said he didn’t want to play on the right, didn’t he? That’s where the frustration is coming from.

“Everyone wants to play on the left, even though they’re right-footed.

“I think he could leave in the summer, I really believe he could leave.

“He’s a top player, a top player. He’s been linked with Arsenal.”

When suggested that Martinelli has not quite lived up to expectations on the left for Arsenal, Richards replied: “Yeah, agreed. I think that’s fair.

“I think Rodrygo would fit in really good in the Arsenal system, for sure.”

