Rodrygo wants to join Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta should he have to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish report, but Florentino Perez wants the Brazilian winger to team up with Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear that Rodrygo is not in his preferred starting line-up, with the winger making just two starts in LaLiga and only one start in the Champions League so far this season. Alonso is using Rodrygo to push Vinicius Junior to up his game on the left wing.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rodrygo has ‘signalled openness to a mid-season move’.

While Real Madrid are prepared to let the winger leave, they would prefer to wait until the summer of 2026 and also value Rodrygo at €80million (£70m / $93m).

E-Noticies has now brought an update on Rodrygo’s situation, claiming that the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner prefers a move to Arsenal to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be ‘prepared to offer €80million (£70m / $93m)’ for Rodrygo ‘with the aim of closing his signing as soon as possible’.

Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that Tottenham are a better option than Arsenal, with the reason being that Spurs are ‘less of a direct rival in European competitions than Arsenal, and Real Madrid prefer to avoid strengthening a team that is usually more competitive’.

However, Rodrygo does not agree with it and ‘is very clear about it’ – the 24-year-old ‘believes that his style fits better with Arsenal’s project and that he can have a more prominent role at the Emirates’, with the winger’s ‘personal preference’ creating ‘an internal dilemma at Real Madrid’.

Rodrygo has been on the books of Madrid since 2019 and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2028.

The winger has made 283 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 68 goals and giving 53 assists in the process.

Are Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Rodrygo?

E-Noticies is a Catalan publication and does not always get things right, so one has to be cautious about the claim that Rodrygo prefers Arsenal to Tottenham.

Moreover, one also needs to question how a Catalan news outlet could get such personal information about Rodrygo, given that he stars for Barcelona’s bitter rivals Real Madrid.

While it would be remiss to suggest that E-Noticies does not have its own sources, until and unless other publications backs this story, one needs to tread cautiously.

Despite claims of a big bid from Tottenham for Rodrygo, TEAMtalk understands that last season’s Europa League winners are not planning to try to bring the Brazilian winger to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Manchester City are leading the race for Rodrygo, with manager Pep Guardiola a huge fan.

While the Tottenham board and manager Thomas Frank admire Rodrygo, his salary demands are too high.

While Tottenham are not planning to bid for Rodrygo in January, they could reignite their interest in him in the summer of 2025 should the forward still be at Madrid.

TEAMtalk also understands that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Rodrygo, along with defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, too, has reported Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo.

Bailey told Arsenal Insider on November 10: “Rodrygo is very much back on the radar now.

“He’s wanting out again as he’s not playing anywhere near enough football for Real Madrid at the moment. Arsenal are fully aware of what’s going on with him, his situation, etc.

“And if he’s available on loan, I just have a gut feeling that Tottenham are going to go for him and Arsenal are going to beat them to the punch again.

“I think with Martinelli or Trossard potentially leaving next summer, he could be the icing on the cake signing for [Andrea] Berta.”

Former Arsenal and Brazil international defensive midfielder Gilberto Silva has also endorsed the Gunners’ pursuit of Rodrygo.

Silva told talkSPORT: “I know him and we’ve met a couple of times, but I don’t know his situation with Arsenal.

“At the beginning of the season, I thought it would be fantastic to have Rodrygo at the club.

“It is clear he will not have much of an opportunity to play under Xabi Alonso at Madrid, but he’s a great player with real talent, which is a waste if he is on the bench – but obviously, there is big competition at Arsenal as well.

“He’s got the ability to perform not only from the left side but in other positions across the forward line as well.

“Should Arsenal go in for him? Why not. If he’s not happy and there is an opportunity to increase the strength of the squad, then we can try and get him.”

Silva added: “The only question is, where would he fit? Maybe a few years ago, it would have been much easier to find a good player to fit that Arsenal squad.

“However, nowadays, even if you are a good player, it’s not so easy to find a starting place in this current team.”

