Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who is on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's radar

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Rodrygo, with a Spanish report revealing the decision that the Real Madrid forward has made on his future upon his return to pre-season training.

Rodrygo is a player in demand, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in the Brazil international forward. While Liverpool are looking at the 24-year-old as a replacement for Luis Diaz following the departure of the Colombia international winger to Bayern Munich, Tottenham want him to replace Son Heung-min, who has revealed that he is leaving and could be on his way to Los Angeles FC.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Madrid want €90million (£78m / $105m) in transfer fees for Rodrygo and will demand add-ons on top of that.

The Spanish media have been going strong on Tottenham’s interest in Rodrygo in recent days, with one report even claiming that the north London club have made contact with the forward’s entourage.

Madrid are back in pre-season training on Monday, with a Spanish report revealing that Rodrygo was going to hold a ‘face-to-face’ meeting with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez over his future.

AS has now reported that Rodrygo has made a decision on his future amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Spanish publication has claimed that Rodrygo has decided ‘to stay at Real Madrid’.

The 24-year-old wants to win over Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and ‘regain’ his place in the team.

Alonso, who took over as the Madrid manager at the end of last season following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, used Rodrygo just once in his starting line-up at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo has scored 68 goals and given 51 assists in 270 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, while also winning LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo future

While AS is adamant that Rodrygo wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish report has not made that definitive claim about Madrid’s stance on the forward.

Madrid are not actively looking to push Rodrygo out of the exit door, but, as TEAMtalk has reported, Los Blancos will consider offers of €90million (£78m / $105m), according to the report in AS.

While Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian, they have not made such an offer.

Madrid will not sell Rodrygo for anything less than €90million (£78m / $105m).

As things stand, Rodrygo will start pre-season training with Madrid, aiming to convince Alonso of his importance.

