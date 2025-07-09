Luka Modric has given stern advice to Rodrygo about his Real Madrid future as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare a huge offer, according to the Spanish media, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the chance of the Brazilian star ending up in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

One of the major transfer stories this summer involves Arsenal, Rodrygo and Madrid. Despite being one of the best forwards in the world and a key figure at Los Blancos, there is a distinct possibility that the Brazilian ace could leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career, was not happy last season with his limited playing time in the league and being played on the right wing under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Even under new manager Xabi Alonso, the 24-year-old winger has found it tough, making just one start for Madrid at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs linked with Rodrygo, but the strongest interest in the Brazilian is from Arsenal.

AS reported last week that Arsenal are so keen on Rodrygo that they are ready to pay more than Madrid’s asking price of €90million (£78m, $106m).

Arsenal manager Arteta is ready to make Rodrygo a key part of his plans and use him on the left-hand side of the attack where the winger wants to play.

However, according to Defensa Central, Modric has told Rodrygo to avoid the ‘mistake’ of leaving Madrid for another club.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that ‘Modric has a great relationship with Rodrygo, almost like a father and son due to their age’.

The 39-year-old Croatian, who is a Madrid legend and has won LaLiga four times and the Champions League on six occasions, has told Rodrygo not to leave Los Blancos on his own volition.

Defensa Central claims that this is what Modric has told Rodrygo: ‘It’s a mistake to leave. They have to push you out of Real Madrid, but never leave yourself, especially not because of competition’.

In Get Spanish Football News in September 2024, Modric described Rodrygo as one of the “world-class superstars” at Madrid.

While noting Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Rodrygo, Defensa Central has reported that Arsenal are ‘most willing to sign’ the Brazil international at the moment, adding that the winger ‘angry about not having a bigger role on the team because he sees himself as capable of being one of the stars of the Madrid team’.

Rodrygo to Al-Nassr rumour debunked

While Modric reportedly wants Rodrygo to stay at Madrid, Arsenal will be encouraged by Romano’s latest revelation on the Brazilian ace’s future.

The trusted journalist had earlier described Rodrygo as a ‘dream target’ for Arsenal manager Arteta, and he has now dismissed speculation that Al-Nassr will come for him.

Last week, it emerged that Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr to sign Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League club were said to be willing to offer the former Santos star a ‘blank cheque’ to convince him to join.

Romano, though, has said that Al-Nassr have no such plans.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal see Rodrygo as a fantastic player, but at the moment, their interest is in its early stages.

“There have yet to be any club-to-club negotiations, and it will not be until the end of the Club World Cup before there is any clarity.

“In recent days, there have been reports of Al-Nassr being interested or being in talks for Rodrygo.

“But right now, they are not in talks to sign Rodrygo, or Gabriel Martinelli. They will not spend crazy money this summer.”

