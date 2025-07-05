Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has responded to Al-Nassr’s offer to move to the Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo got involved, according to a reliable source, as Arsenal have a masterplan ready to convince the Brazilian star to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and has established himself as a major figure in the Madrid team over the years. Since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, the 24-year-old has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once and the Champions League on two occasions.

The Brazilian, though, could leave Madrid in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish media claiming that he was not happy under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Xabi Alonso is the new manager of Madrid now, but the former Bayer Leverkusen boss has not always used Rodrygo at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Arsenal are the team that have the strongest interest in Rodrygo, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are now facing a serious threat from Ronaldo and his Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Nassr have approached Rodrygo over a summer move, with former Madrid forward Ronaldo himself keen on playing with the Brazilian ace.

The Saudi Pro League club are reported to have ‘launched an assault on Rodrygo’ and have ‘approached’ the 24-year-old’s ‘entourage to gauge the player’s interest in a possible departure to an exotic destination’.

‘Al Nassr’s idea is simple: offer Rodrygo a blank cheque to convince him to join the Saudi Pro League,’ adds the report.

‘The budget has not yet been set, but in discussions between the club and his entourage, it promises to be unlimited.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo himself has singled out the Real Madrid player as the player the Saudi club should sign first.’

Al-Nassr, though, will have to work hard to convince Rodrygo to move to the King Saud University Stadium.

That is because, according to Tavolieri, ‘Rodrygo has told Al Nassr that if he does leave, he would prioritise Premier League clubs’.

The former Santos player is not looking to move to Saudi Arabia yet, but Al-Nassr are not giving up and will keep him on their radar as the summer progresses.

Encouragement for Arsenal in Rodrygo pursuit

Rodrygo’s reported response to Al-Nassr will come as a boost to Arsenal, as Arteta and Berta plan to bring the forward to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The Athletic reported this week that Madrid have already decided that they will sell Rodrygo, with new manager Alonso in agreement with his club’s bosses.

AS has reported that Arsenal are so keen on Rodrygo that they are ready to pay Madrid more than the €90million (£78m, $106m) transfer fee that Los Blancos are asking.

With Rodrygo making it clear that playing for a top European club is more important to him than turning up in Saudi Arabia for the riches, Arsenal will feel that they will be the Brazilian’s first-choice destination.

While Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of the attack, the Brazilian is on Bayern Munich’s radar.

One of Rodrygo’s issues at Madrid is that he has not been played in his preferred left-hand side in attack.

Arsenal are said to be willing to play Rodrygo in his preferred position.

