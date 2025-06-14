Xabi Alonso has sent a clear message to his Real Madrid bosses about the future of Rodrygo amid interest from Arsenal, according to a report, as Gunners star Gabriel makes it clear what he would like Mikel Arteta to do about his Brazilian compatriot.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and has been a huge success at Madrid. Since joining Los Blancos from Brazilian club Santos in 2019, the 24-year-old has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once and the Champions League on two occasions.

However, there has been speculation in recent weeks that Rodrygo could leave Madrid, with Arsenal very keen on signing the forward in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo is said to have been frustrated under then Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti last season because he was not always playing on his preferred left-hand side of the attack following the signing of Kylian Mbappe last summer and the presence of his Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Junior.

With Ancelotti now the Brazil manager and Alonso replacing the Italian legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, the situation has changed for Rodrygo.

The Spanish media reported this week that despite interest from Arsenal, Rodrygo has decided to stay at Madrid after holding positive talks with Alonso.

The Brazilian press has now given their take on the situation, revealing what Alonso has told his Madrid bosses about the future of Rodrygo.

According to UOL, Alonso ‘has already warned internally that he is counting on the young Brazilian and, therefore, is against a transfer this European summer’.

The Brazilian report has noted that Rodrygo ‘has been the subject of conversation in the corridors of Arsenal’.

Madrid had already made it clear that they would want €100million (£85million, $115.5m) for Rodrygo, but it now seems that the forward will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another season.

Gabriel wants Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

While Rodrygo wants to stay at Madrid and Alonso himself is keen on keeping the forward, Gabriel would love Arsenal to sign him.

Gabriel and Rodrygo are Brazil international team-mates, and the former rates the forward highly.

The Arsenal centre-back said on Podpah Podcast when asked about Rodrygo and Arsenal: “I don’t (know). No, I don’t, not really. But I’d like obviously.

“Rodrygo is a phenomenon, for me. He’s not at Arsenal… If it depended on me, I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon.

“His name is mentioned a lot. If it was up to me, of course.”

