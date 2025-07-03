Bayern Munich have made a bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo after Liverpool turned down their offer for Luis Diaz, according to the Spanish media, as a journalist reveals what the Brazilian plans to do amid interest from Arsenal.

Despite winning the Bundesliga title last season, Bayern have been active in the summer transfer window and have made two signings already. Central defender Jonathan Tah has teamed up with Vincent Kompany’s side to make an immediate impact in the first team, while 19-year-old central midfielder Tom Bischof is viewed more of a long-term investment.

Bayern, though, are not done yet, with the Bavarian giants looking to boost their attacking unit with a new winger.

According to Defensa Central, after failing in their pursuit of Liverpool winger Diaz and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, Bayern have moved onto Madrid star Rodrygo, who was described as a “very complete” forward who is “fast, physical, technical” and “has great one-on-one skills” by Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino in Marca in April 2025.

While Liverpool have reportedly told Bayern that Diaz is not for sale, Spain international winger Williams has already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona.

The headline in Defensa Central’s report notes: ‘Bayern Munich want to sign Rodrygo and make an offer to Real Madrid’.

The report itself has added that Bayern have noticed how little Rodrygo has played for Madrid under new manager Xabi Alonso at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Bayern believe that this has ‘opened the door’ for them, with the Bundesliga champions considering the 24-year-old Brazil international forward ‘the most attractive player of the three to play on the left and complete an attacking trio alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise’.

The German giants also have a good relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez and with manager Alonso, which could make ‘things easier’ for them, according to the report.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Rodrygo plans to leave Real Madrid – report

While most of the media in England and Spain have not been definitive on whether or not Rodrygo will stay at Madrid beyond the summer, TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the forward will tell Los Blancos after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

The reporter has added that Arsenal believe that they would be able to convince Rodrygo to move to the Emirates Stadium in a £75million transfer deal.

Bailey told TBR this week: “I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target. From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave.

“I think Rodrygo’s situation is going to come to a head, I think Madrid will confirm Vinicius Junior’s new contract once they are back, which is already in place.

“Arda Guler, as we spoke about before, is a player who Xabi Alonso loves and we’ve seen that at the Club World Cup.

“It’s not that Alonso dislikes Rodrygo or anything, but you know, you’ve got Franco Mastantuano coming who we understand will play on the wing, probably on the right.

“I think everything points towards Rodrygo leaving and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go.

“Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take to sign Rodrygo, around £75m, they know about his wages, and that hasn’t scared them off one bit.

“It would be a huge feather in Berta’s cap to sign Rodrygo, and there’s a genuine belief within the Arsenal camp that the Brazilian would be an outstanding fit.

“But that doesn’t stop Arsenal from bringing in two wide players, I think there is a real possibility that they do that.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Pep Guardiola furious, Tottenham ace wants to join

Journalist David Ornstein has reported that, to sign Rodrygo from Madrid, Arsenal have to sell one of their finest players.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not happy that Madrid beat the Cityzens to the signing of a top young player in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has claimed that a world-class Tottenham Hotspur star is willing to move to Madrid, who have been told how much to pay for him amid interest from another top LaLiga club.

IN FOCUS: Rodrygo’s progress at Real Madrid over the years