Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has made it clear where he wants to be next season amid reported interest from Liverpool, as Arsenal and Manchester City also suffer a blow in their quest to sign the Brazil international.

Rodrygo is one of the best players in the world and is a star for Madrid. The 24-year-old has been at the Spanish and European giants since 2019 and has developed into one of the most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Rodrygo has helped Los Blancos win LaLiga three times and the Champions League twice during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu so far in his career.

The Brazilian star has also emerged as an important match-winner for Madrid, especially in big games.

Rodrygo scored against Chelsea in the 2023 Champions League knockout rounds, was superb against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition in 2024 and provided an assist against Manchester City last month.

There has been speculation that Liverpool has taken a shine to Rodrydo.

With Madrid keen on a deal for Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool reportedly believe that they could tempt the defending Spanish and European champions into doing a swap deal involving Rodrygo.

Konate is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026.

The French defender has an offer from the Reds, but he has not signed it yet.

It has been reported that if Konate does not agree on fresh terms, then Liverpool will try to use Madrid’s interest in him and bring Rodrygo to Anfield.

However, the Brazilian ace has poured cold water on those rumours, making it clear that he plans to stay at Madrid for the foreseeable future.

Mundo Deportivo quotes Rodrygo as saying: “I love Madrid and I love living here. It’s my favourite city along with Sao Paulo and Santos, which are the places where I come from.

“It has always been my dream to live here, too. I always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid, so I am completely happy.”

Arsenal and Manchester City also suffer Rodrygo blow

Rodrygo’s comments on his future at Madrid will come as a disappointment not just for Liverpool.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to harbour lofty aspirations of signing the winger, and they too will be disappointed.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer £83million for Rodrygo , while Man City manager Pep Guardiola is personally keen on a deal for the Madrid ace.

However, with Rodrygo not willing to leave the club of his “dream”, it does not appear likely that Arsenal or Man City will be able to change his mind.

Kerkez competition, Camavinga decision

Madrid are facing stiff competition from Liverpool for Milos Kerkez .

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth left-back Kerkez is on Madrid’s radar.

The defending Spanish and European champions have identified AC Milan star Theo Hernandez as their main left-back target, and Kerkez is their second option.

A report has revealed that Liverpool are so determined to beat Madrid to the signature of Kerkez in the summer transfer window that they have told Dominik Szoboszlai to convince his Hungary international team-mate to move to Anfield.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is also believed to be involved in a potential deal and is working behind the scenes.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly made a decision on the future of Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga has had injury problems this season and is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up when he is fit and available.

There has been speculation that Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Camavinga, but Perez has made up his mind not to sell the France international midfielder.

Meanwhile, a report in the English media has claimed that Bournemouth central defender Dean Huijsen is a major target for Madrid.

