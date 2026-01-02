‘No going back’ for Real Madrid sensation as Arsenal, Man City ‘most likely’ landing spots

Fresh reports from Spain claim there is ‘no going back’ for supremely talented attacker Rodrygo at Real Madrid, with Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City the ‘most likely’ destination for the Brazilian – if an exit actually happens.

The 24-year-old winger was widely regarded as being one top performers in the Carlo Ancelotti side that won LaLiga, the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup only 18 months ago.

However, the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti’s replacement has seen Rodrygo suffer a major fall from the grace, with the forward recording just one goal and two assists in 16 LaLiga outings for Real Madrid so far this term.

And, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Rodrygo and his father, who is currently acting as his agent, are determined to avoid a repeat of last summer, when the Brazil international was denied an exit despite a number of top clubs chasing his services.

The reports adds that Rodrygo now considers there is ‘no going back’ at Real Madrid is looking into ‘accelerating his departure’ after the January window opened for business.

It’s also stated that Arsenal and City are ‘positioned as the most likely destinations’, although Liverpool cannot be completely ruled out at this stage as they search for a long-term Mohamed Salah successor.

The trio have been long-term admirers of Rodrygo, although it’s unlikely that City will make a move as they close in on the capture of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Rodrygo also does the majority of his best work from the left flank and, while it could be argued that Liverpool also need a new left-winger, finding a Salah replacement on the right remains the greater priority.

That leaves Arsenal, who currently have three main left-wing options in Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trosaard and Eberechi Eze. Whether Mikel Arteta chooses to add another quality talent to that mix remains to be seen, although it could be a moot point if Real dig their heels in again.

Rodrygo could be forced to wait on move

Concerns over a knee sprain suffered by leading scorer Kylian Mbappe could put pay to a January exit for Rodrygo, with the Frenchman likely to miss the next few matches at the very least.

But if Rodrygo’s wish is to be granted, Real are still expected to demand a fee in the region of €100million (£87m) for a player who remains under contract until 2028, despite his struggles to produce at the same level as last season.

Meanwhile, another side to keep an eye on in the chase for the forward is PSG, who have the funds to strike a deal for Rodrygo and destroy the interest from the Premier League in a flash.

All eyes will certainly be on Madrid throughout January, though, as the player continues to push for an exit.

