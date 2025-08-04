Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will learn the fate of Rodrygo today with the Real Madrid forward set for a crunch meeting with president Florentino Perez, according to a report, as a former Reds winger gives his verdict on the prospect of the Brazilian star moving to Anfield.

Rodrygo has been the subject of intense speculation in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all said to be interested in the Madrid forward. The Brazil international is not happy with his status at the club following the signing of Kylian Mbappe last summer and has also lost his place in the starting line-up.

The 24-year-old started just 22 matches in LaLiga under manager Carlo Ancelotti last season, while new Madrid boss Xabi Alonso included the winger just once in his first XI at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo also wants to play as a left-winger, having been utilised predominantly as a right-winger and as a centre-forward so far in his Madrid career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool are keen on Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Spanish and European giants want €90million (£78m / $105m) for the Brazilian and will also demand add-ons on top of that.

There have even been suggestions that Rodrygo has agreed on personal terms with Liverpool, although TEAMtalk cannot verify those claims.

AS has reported Spurs’ interest in the Brazilian star, with another Spanish outlet claiming that Tottenham have already been in contact with the Rodrygo’s entourage.

Arsenal are said to want Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Leandro Trossard, who could leave this summer, having attracted interest from Brentford.

Defensa Central has brought an update on Rodrygo’s situation, reporting that the Brazilian will ‘have a face-to-face’ meeting with Madrid president Florentino Perez today to discuss his future.

Madrid will return to pre-season training on Monday, and with Tottenham set to ‘formally pursue Rodrygo’ as a replacement for Son Heung-min, Los Blancos plan to hold crunch talks with him on Monday.

Jermaine Pennant urges Liverpool to sign Rodrygo

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has urged Slot to complete a move for Rodrygo before the summer transfer window.

The pundit has outlined why the Brazilian would be a perfect replacement for Diaz in the Liverpool first team.

Metro quotes Pennant as saying: “Liverpool are in the business of signing world-class players.

“Real Madrid’s Rodrygo looks a fantastic option to replace [Luis Diaz].

‘He’s not some young, unstudied talent – he’s an experienced and established player as it is and watching him over the years has been exciting.

“He’s quick, powerful, direct and very tricky to defend against and you could even say he fits a similar profile to Diaz.

“It’d be a like-for-like replacement and a transfer that I could see the fans really getting behind.”

