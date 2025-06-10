Real Madrid have responded to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City about the prospect of selling Rodrygo, according to a report, as a pundit tells Mikel Arteta’s side to pursue an Aston Villa star instead.

Rodrygo has been on the books of Madrid since 2019 when he joined from Santos. The 24-year-old Brazil international forward has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Los Blancos, winning LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with the Spanish giants.

However, Rodrygo is reportedly not entirely happy at Madrid because the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer led to him not always playing on his preferred left-hand side of the attack.

The forward was also only able to start just 22 LaLiga matches under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Arsenal are among the clubs most keen on a summer deal for Rodrygo, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City also taking a shine to the forward.

According to Defensa Central, agents have approached Madrid on behalf of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has revealed the message that Madrid president Florentino Perez has sent to them.

‘For €70million (£59m, $80m) Rodrygo is not for sale’, Perez has reportedly said.

Defensa Central has added that Rodrygo himself has not made a final decision yet on his future, but ‘pressure from his inner circle could influence and be decisive in a change of heart’.

GiveMeSport recently reported that Arsenal have already ‘made enquiries to sign Rodrygo’, with the Brazilian telling the Gunners that he wants £250,000 per week as salary to make the switch from the Santiago Bernabeu to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal told NOT to sign Rodrygo

Despite Rodrygo’s obvious quality and reputation, former Arsenal midfielder Parlour does not think that Arsenal should sign the Brazilian.

The pundit Arsenal should pursue a deal for Villa ace Morgan Rogers over Rodrygo.

Parlour told talkSPORT: “The problem is that you’ve got to buy a striker with that money. I’d rather keep Martinelli.”

When asked about Rogers, Parlour said: “I think he’s got so much potential. I’d pay the money to get him because he’s 22-years-old, he’s got everything going for him and he’s in the England squad now. He’s going to get better

“Mikel can teach him. He can play No.10, he can play wide, he can play everywhere can’t he?

“He can score you some goals as well. I’d buy him. For £85m, I’d rather have him than Rodrygo.”

