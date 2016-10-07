Rojo committed to playing more under ‘very nice’ Mourinho

Marcos Rojo says he has good relationship with Jose Mourinho, despite reports putting the defender’s Manchester United future in doubt.

The Argentina international was expected to be sold during the summer but Rojo remains at Old Trafford, where he has made four appearances this term.

None, though, have come in the Premier League, with Luke Shaw and Daley Blind selected at left-back ahead of the 26-year-old.

Despite claims that Rojo is on the fringes of Mourinho’s thinking, the former Sporting Lisbon defender has paid tribute to the new United boss.

“There are many reports circulating earlier, about how he did not want me,” he told ESPN Radio.

“But from the first day he arrived, he already told me what he thought and I also say what I think. He is a coach who is very nice and has high demands.

“I love the way he thinks and handle players. I was surprised. Now I will work hard to get more minutes of play on the pitch, that’s what I want.

“He’s a character, I thought he was more serious. We spend a lot of time together. He speaks Spanish and Italian and spends time making jokes.”