Roma agree personal terms with €60m-rated Liverpool, Chelsea target

Roma have agreed personal terms with a star Serie A striker ahead of a possible January transfer, a report claims.

Krzysztof Piatek has been scouted by the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus but looks set for a switch to the Italian capital.

The striker has been watched from scouts all over the world following his meteoric rise within the Genoa ranks this season.

The 23-year-old has netted 14 goals in all competitions so far this campaign, including four in Genoa’s 4-0 Coppa Italia victory over Lecce and on his Poland debut against Portugal.

It has been reported that the Polish international has agreed personal terms with Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

The contractual agreement between the two is just part one of the deal, with Genoa seeking around €60million for their hitman, after signing him for just €4million in the summer from Polish side Cracovia.

The move for Piatek comes as a blow for Liverpool and Spurs, who were linked with the striker just last week.

