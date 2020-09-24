Chelsea star Roma’s plan B as Man Utd haggle over Smalling deal

Roma could line up a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger if they fail to sort out a new deal with Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

Rudiger looks to be on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge after being frozen out by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

He was absent from Chelsea’s matchday squad against Liverpool last weekend. And, despite the obvious opportunity to give him game time, Rudiger played no part in the 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma are all competing for a place at the back. And Rudiger appears to have fallen down the pecking order.

The Daily Mail claims that Rudiger could head to PSG, with a loan spell mooted.

But Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Caughtoffside) claim that Roma could be Rudiger’s next destination.

That would mark a return to the Italian capital for the German. He moved to Chelsea from Roma in July 2017 for a reported fee of £29million.

The deal could be a loan with an option to buy.

Smalling remains the main hope for Roma

However, at this stage it remains a Plan B for Roma. The preferred idea is to extend Smalling’s stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

The England defender impressed on his loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico last season.

And with his chances at Old Trafford likely to be limited, Smalling is understood to want to continue his Italian adventure.

Roma and United are yet to reach an agreement on the 31-year-old though, whether it be a temporary deal or permanent transfer.

So while negotiations continue, the Giallorossi could decide to push on with the Rudiger return plan.