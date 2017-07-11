Roma blast Liverpool new boy Salah over Nainggolan claim

Mohamed Salah has provoked an angry response from his former club Roma after the Egyptian hinted Radja Nainggolan should follow him in leaving the club.

Salah joined Liverpool for £36.9million in June to become the Reds’ record signing after weeks of talks.

The Egyptian was the first of three big-money departures from the Italian capital, with Leandro Paredes leaving for Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger for fees of £20m and £33m respectively.

In an Instagram post by midfielder Kevin Strootman, Salah angered Roma officials by suggest that it is “time for Radja [to leave] now”.

New Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco, however, has made clear his dissatisfaction with Salah.

“Salah’s comment? It was a little classless, as he made his choice to leave to play in England and he will be respected,” he told Sky Italia.

“Nainggolan’s a top player and we want to hold on to him. It’s mine and the club’s objective and we’ll certainly have him at our training camp in the US.

“He has very important quality, he knows how to break up play and attack. These are qualities that a ‘mezzala’ must have.”