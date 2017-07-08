Roma chief fires warning to Man Utd over Belgian star

Manchester United have been warned to forget any hope of signing midfield target Radja Nainggolan.

United may be set to finally end their long hunt for a new striker with the capture of Romelu Lukaku, but Jose Mourinho is yet to have much luck in his pursuit of a new central midfielder.

A deal for Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic looked close last week, but much like United did with Alvaro Morata, the club are being tipped to end their interest and pursue other targets.

Saturday’s Paper Talk suggested United will go back in for Tottenham star Eric Dier, while Nainggolan also remains a long-term target of Mourinho.

However, Roma sporting director Monchi has ruled out any chance of the powerful Belgian leaving the Serie A club.

Monchi said: “Nainggolan will definitely remain at Roma.

“The time of sales of important players is over. Now we build a team with options that the market provides.”

Having already allowed Mohamed Salah to move to Liverpool, Mocchi insists Roma are in no hurry to allow other top players leave the club.

“One of the objectives we are working on is a winger and we’ll try to get that done as quickly as possible. I prefer to wait and bring in the player I really want, rather than to act hastily.”