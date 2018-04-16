Roma chief provides blunt response to €80m Alisson-Liverpool links

Roma president James Pallotta has poured cold water on rumours that goalkeeper Alisson could join Liverpool in the summer.

Recent reports have suggested the 25-year-old Brazilian is a major summer target for both the Reds and Real Madrid.

Corriere dello Sport claimed recently that Real are ready to make a €60million bid for the player in the summer.

Don Balon recently claimed Liverpool were ready to test Roma’s resolve to keep Alisson by launching a massive €80million (£70.5m) offer to the Serie A giants.

However, Pallotta has once again come out to deny any possibility that the Serie A side lose their star goalkeeper this summer.

“We have no intention of selling him. No chance,” he told Sky Sport Italia after Roma’s 0-0 draw with Lazio.

“When we signed him, I thought he was a great goalkeeper and I still think so, so we won’t sell him.”

