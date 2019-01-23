Roma chief responds as Arsenal consider two successors to Mislintat

Arsenal have identified two men as possible candidates to take over from Sven Mislintat as head of player recruitment, a report claims.

Reports last week suggested an exit was on the cards for the German coach and the club recently released a statement confirming that Mislintat will leave on February 8.

Mislintat joined in November 2017 after spending 10 years as a scout at Dortmund, where he earned the nickname ‘Diamond Eye’.

The Gunners have now turned to potential replacements, and according to a report from The Independent Roma sporting director Monchi is at the top of their list.

Monchi worked with Emery before during a stint at LaLiga side Sevilla, and has revealed that it is a ‘pleasure’ to be linked with a role at Arsenal.

“I know my name is being associated with Arsenal but I am concentrating on my job with Roma,” he told The Sun.

“However it is a pleasure being linked with a club like Arsenal – but it is not first time that happens.”

On the contrary, a report from the Sun on Wednesday claims that the north London side are close to promoting former youth star Francis Cagigao as their new head of recruitment.

Cagiago is currently a scout with the Gunners, and has been credited with helping spot players such as Lauren, Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.