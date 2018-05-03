Roma chief slams refereeing as he makes Liverpool admission

Roma president James Pallotta has called for a Video Assistant Referee to be introduced into the Champions League after suggesting the officials were to blame for his side failing to progress.

The Serie A side lost their semi-final 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool but there were a number of incidents Pallotta was unhappy with in the game, including a handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold which was not given.

Our player ratings from the match were indicative of a Liverpool side that had been put through a tough examination and it was clear afterwards that Pallotta was upset by the outcome as his team narrowly missed out on a place in the Kiev showpiece.

“It is very clear VAR is needed in the Champions League because you just can’t let stuff like this happen,” he said.

“You can all look at it yourself. [Stephan] El Shaarawy in the 49th minute wasn’t offside and he gets taken down by the goalie; the 63rd minute was a handball that was obvious to everyone probably in the world except people on the pitch; the 67th minute [Patrik] Schick gets taken down in the box.

“I know it is difficult to ref but it is really embarrassing that we lose on aggregate like that.

“By the way, it should have been a red card which would have been 10 men in the 63rd minute.”

Pallotta, however, did find it in him to praise Liverpool and did wish them well against Real Madrid in the final.

“Liverpool are a great team, congratulations going forward, but if they don’t get VAR in the Champions League stuff like this is an absolute joke,” he concluded.

