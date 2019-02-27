Roma development gives Arsenal boost in pursuit of key appointment

Arsenal have seemingly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Monchi, with reports suggesting Roma are lining up his replacement.

Reports from Italian outlet Il Messaggero earlier in the week suggested Arsenal have agreed a deal with the 50-year-old, who previously worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla.

Leggo also claimed that Arsenal have sorted a deal with the Serie A side and will pay Monchi’s €3million release clause at the end of the season with Frederic Massara, Federico Balzaretti or Daniele Faggiano reportedly lined up to replace him in the Italian capital.

The Independent also recently stated that Arsenal were desperate to get someone in place as soon as possible in a bid to limit the disruption due to Sven Mislintat’s departure earlier this month. And, according to a source: “Roma are said to be bracing themselves for the departure of the 50-year-old.”

Now, a report from Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport states that Roma are lining up Monchi’s replacement already, with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio the first choice.

Former AC Milan man Massimiliano Mirabelli and Parma’s Daniele Faggiano are also in the frame, but Roma are apparently looking to appoint someone with ‘less decision making powers’.