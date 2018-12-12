Roma director issues firm response to reports of Man Utd switch

Roma director Monchi has issued a firm response to rumours that he could leave the Serie A side and join Manchester United.

A difficult summer saw United miss out on a plethora of targets, with Jose Mourinho seeing a host of central defensive targets fail to arrive at Old Trafford. The likes of Toby Alderweireld and Diego Godin were among those targeted – but ultimately it proved a miserable summer for the club – as the duo, for various reasons, ended up staying at their respective clubs.

In fact, only Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant were added to the first-team ranks at United, as target after target slipped through the net.

With executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regularly clashing with Mourinho over targets, the club apparently intends to appoint a middle man between the two in a new director of football, with the Independent writing that the new role will be “seen as one of the most important appointments in the club’s history”.

A report had suggested that Monchi was one of four names that United were considering to fill the void, however the former Sevilla man has now rebuffed any exit talk.

“This is madness, I never said it or thought about it. I want to stay here for a long time,” Monchi told Sky in Italy.

“As long as I have the trust of the board I want to stay here. I made an important bet coming here and I want to stay close to this company that allowed me to do the director in Italy.”