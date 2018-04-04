Roma director leaves door open for departure of £52m Liverpool target

There has been another twist in the saga surrounding Liverpool target Alisson, with Roma director Monchi leaving the door wide open.

The Reds were given a boost in their pursuit of the goalkeeper earlier on Wednesday thanks to comments from Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona were linked with a move for Alisson, but Valverde has seemingly rejected any chance of the Catalan club making a move for Alisson this summer, who is reportedly valued at up to €60m.

Speaking before their UCL clash with Roma, the Barcelona manager stated: “Allison seems like a great goalkeeper.

“I do not know at what level [he is at], if he’s better than one or the other [Barca goalkeepers].

Now, former Sevilla sporting director Monchi has given an interview to Sky Sports, admitting he may not keep the 25-year-old against his will.

“In my head I see Alisson and [Alessandro] Florenzi to be a part of the Roma future,” he said.

“But we must also understand that what they think of the club. I’ve always been talking to Alessandro, he loves Rome and he wants to stay here. Then we just have to agree to move forward together.”

