Roma director regrets Salah sale; claims Liverpool ‘doubled’ offer

Liverpool doubled their first offer for Mohamed Salah in the summer, according to one Roma director.

The Reds splashed out an initial £34.3million on Salah in the summer, and he has enjoyed a pretty decent season thus far.

The Egyptian scored his 30th goal of the season in the 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Porto on Wednesday, becoming only the 13th Liverpool player to ever reach that milestone in the process.

But according to Roma sporting director Monchi, the Reds tried to get Salah for even less in the summer.

“In the end, with bonuses, we got €50million for him, which is a figure I don’t feel is the best for him right now,” Monchi told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s still double what their first offer was, and at the time we needed to sell and he already had an agreement with Liverpool, so we couldn’t do anything else.

“Then there was the transfers of Neymar and Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, who had slightly altered the prices on the transfer market.”

