Roma exit imminent as key figure closes in on Emery reunion at Arsenal

Arsenal have been given a boost as news is emerging from Italy that Roma director Monchi looks set to leave the Serie A side.

Reports from Italian outlet Il Messaggero recently suggested Arsenal have agreed a deal with the 50-year-old, who previously worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla.

The Independent also stated that Arsenal were desperate to get someone in place as soon as possible in a bid to limit the disruption due to Sven Mislintat’s departure earlier this month.

A source apparently told them that Roma “are said to be bracing themselves for the departure of the 50-year-old,” – and the latest reports from Italy back up those claims.

Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked by Roma earlier on Thursday following a disastrous few days for the club – which included a 3-0 Derby della Capitale defeat to Lazio at the weekend and crashing out of the Champions League with a 3-1 loss at Porto on Wednesday night.

Now, a report from Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com) states that Monchi’s official exit from Roma is imminent, and that it is possible that his resignation would result in Arsenal avoiding having to pay a €3m release clause fee.

Former AC Milan man Massimiliano Mirabelli and Parma’s Daniele Faggiano are the names understood to be in the frame to replace Monchi – with the capital club keen to appoint someone with ‘less decision making powers’.