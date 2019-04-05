Roma finally opt to allow Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs target leave for €40m

Roma are willing to sell Cengiz Under this summer and have placed a €40million fee on his head, according to reports in Italy.

CalcioMercato report that Roma need to sell players this summer with Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko, as well as Under, all likely to be sold.

Arsenal have been long since linked to the 21-year-old and the report claims the Gunners and Bayern Munich are heading the interest.

Under has been hugely impressive for Roma since his breakthrough into the first team, amassing a combined 17 goals and assists in 45 appearances in Serie A.

He was considered Roma’s new ‘golden boy’ for a while, however there is a new kid in town – as another Giallorossi starlet in Nicolo Zaniolo is now stealing the headlines from Under having grabbed his starting berth while the Turkey international has been injured.

A report earlier in the month hinted that Chelsea could move for Under as the man to help plug the gap left by Eden Hazard’s possible departure, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under.

Meanwhile, a previous report from CalcioMercato claimed that Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich were all in for the Turkey international, whose contract runs until 2022.