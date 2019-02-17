Roma hatch plan to get more money out of Arsenal, Man Utd for star defender

Roma has devised a plan to try and get more money from interested Premier League clubs for defender Kostas Manolas, a report claims.

Tuttomercatoweb, via the Daily Express, recently stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has settled on the Greece centre-half as the answer to their defensive shortcomings.

The Red Devils have improved significantly under the Norwegian, but he has hinted that he is looking to strengthen his back line, having failed to sign a defender in January.

Manolas has earned himself a reputation as one of Serie A’s most realible defenders and is seen as a cheaper, more obtainable option than Toby Alderweireld, Kalidou Koulibaly and Eder Militao, who have also been linked with United.

A report from the Mirror now claims that Arsenal are firmly in the running, with the Gunners “keen to allow Manolas to link up with fellow Greeks Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Konstantinos Mavropanos at the Emirates Stadium”.

But a report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that Roma have sprung into action and want to raise his release clause from £31.5million to £43.7million, or even remove it completely.

Manolas is currently on a deal which runs until 2022, but the report states that clubs are queueing up to trigger his clause.

