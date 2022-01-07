Roma boss Jose Mourinho fumes after defeat as key players sidelined

Roma coach José Mourinho was unhappy with both his team’s performance and the refereeing display in Thursday’s 3-1 loss at AC Milan.

The Giallorossi came into the match five points off the top four. An eighth defeat in 20 Serie A matches proved a blow to their chances of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Though they faced a Milan team missing numerous key players to injury and COVID-19, Roma were poor throughout. Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back at 2-0 down but it wasn’t enough.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Mourinho told DAZN: “We were still in the game, even when 2-0 down, but when Rick Karsdorp was sent off, it was over.

“Having said that, the performance was of such a low level. If you look at the two opening goals, we gave the ball away so cheaply. The quality was really lacking today. I didn’t like the referee or my team today.

“The quality was also lacking for the referee and the VAR. I saw Tammy move his arm, but it was not a voluntary gesture to stop the ball. If you give this as a penalty, then also give a penalty for the fouls on Zaniolo and Ibanez. Give all three or don’t give any of them.

“I won’t deny our performance was not good. This is a medium level squad, so we are mid-table, where we belong. We made a lot of mistakes today, it wasn’t a tactical issue, it was all individual errors.”

Roma lose three key players

After Thursday’s 3-1 Serie A defeat to Milan, Roma will find themselves without three key starters for Sunday’s trip to Juventus.

Right-back, Rick Karsdorp and centre-back Gianluca Mancini were both red-carded for two yellow card offences against Milan and will serve a suspension. Italy international Bryan Cristante will also be absent after an accumulation of yellow cards.

José Mourinho did not hold back, as ever, in his criticism of the officiating.

He said: “We want uniformity in decisions, this is why I think the quality level is low and we are unlucky with referees too.

“The referee didn’t have character today. VAR wanted to get involved, we are little, if VAR lets the game go… I understood everything perfectly well straight away. I’ve been at Roma for six, seven months, I’m getting used to it, but this isn’t something we should be getting used to.

“You can’t tell if Abraham touches the ball with his arm or not. How was the second Milan penalty different to the Zaniolo incident? I have to say that I do not understand what the referee and VAR were doing today.

“At this moment, the result is the worst thing, because it brings us zero points, but when I leave my mind will already be on the next game and it’s going to be tough. We have some difficulties and will try to improve.”

READ MORE: Report reveals Jose Mourinho impact on failed Crystal Palace signing