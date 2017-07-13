Roma line up £30m Arsenal target as Mohamed Salah replacement

Roma are emerging as favourites to sign wantaway Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to reports in Italy.

The Algerian is desperate to quit Leicester this summer and wants to sign for a club in the Champions League after enjoying his first foray into the competition with the Foxes last season.

Mahrez has been heavily liked with Arsenal, but it’s thought their priorities now lie with Thomas Lemar, who the Gunners are confident will join the club after they launched an improved £45million bid for the France star.

But while he would consider a move to Arsenal, despite the Gunners missing out on the top four, hopes of a move there appear over with Wenger targeting Lemar.

Liverpool are said to be watching developments closely with their hopes of signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain largely resting on Arsenal’s capture of either Lemar, or their Plan B, Mahrez.

However, Sky Italia claim Roma have made Mahrez their top target and are pushing ahead with a deal, tabling an offer in the region of £30million.

It’s claimed the club’s director of football Monchi wants the Algerian as their replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left the Italian capital to join Liverpool for £36.9million last month.

The report, however, claims Leicester will resist the offer in the hope of claiming a high fee for Mahrez, whom they value at nearer the £50million mark.

But Roma are unlikely to pay anything near that and the 2016 PFA Player of the Year could yet leave for Rome if some middle ground can be reached.

Last season, Mahrez failed to reach the heights he had during Leicester’s Premier League title-winning campaign in 2015/16, with the Algerian scoring just six goals and assisting a further three.