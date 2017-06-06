Roma midfielder discusses £50m Man Utd transfer rumours

Radja Naingollan has refused to rule out a summer move to Manchester United amid reports he has emerged as a £50million target for Jose Mourinho.

The Belgium midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, having been the subject of a failed £42million offer from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea last summer.

But after the former Cagliari star’s best season yet in a Roma shirt, the player has once again seen his name linked with a move to the Premier League – this time with Manchester United said to preparing a £50million bid.

When asked about the rumoured link, he smiled: “It may be true. It may not be true.”

And the Roma midfielder has refused to rule out a transfer to the Premier League when the transfer window officially opens on July 1

“We’ll see. I am going on holiday and then we will talk about it,” he added. “My thoughts are to go on holiday and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future right now.”

But when he was asked once again if his future would remain in the Italian capital he replied: “I’ve spoken enough about this and what I want.

“I have made a promise [to Roma] that I intend to maintain; now it’s up to other people.”

Nainggolan, 29, scored 15 times in 46 appearances for Roma this season as the capital club finished as Serie A runners-up to Juventus.