Roma move on after failing to agree fee for Man Utd defender0

Roma have reportedly failed to agree a fee with Manchester United for Daley Blind and will now move for Sporting Lisbon star Jonathan Silva instead.

Blind is currently on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage but has fallen down the pecking order for the left-back slot, with Jose Mourinho instead preferring converted winger Ashley Young and Luke Shaw for the role.

The 27-year-old, who was also interesting Barcelona last month, agreed to extend his contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019 but it is thought that if United receive the right offer they will let the Dutchman go.

Italian giants Roma were said to be looking at Blind to replace Emerson Palmieri, who moved to Chelsea on Tuesday, but they have baulked at United’s £13million asking price for the Holland international.

The Serie A side have now switched attentions to Sporting full-back Silva instead, with the 23-year-old already reported to have agreed a five-year deal in what will be a £5million switch to Italy.

