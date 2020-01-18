Roma have turned their attentions to Xherdan Shaqiri after reportedly opening talks with Liverpool to sign the attacker.

Shaqiri joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018 but has started just 13 Premier League matches since making the move.

And Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has now reported that Roma have opened talks with Jurgen Klopp’s men over a potential deal.

It’s claimed the Serie A giants want the 28-year-old on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Shaqiri had signed a five-year contract after making the move to Merseyside and it’s reported that Liverpool will not let him leave on the cheap.

Indeed, Klopp is said to have warned Shaqiri’s agent that he won’t be allowed to leave the club as they close in on a first Premier League title, so Roma may have a tough time trying to get their man.

Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday, are currently 14 points clear at the top of the table and Klopp wants to keep his squad intact for the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has joked about the chances of Atletico Madrid signing Manchester United-linked striker Edinson Cavani, saying that the Uruguayan’s addition could hamper Liverpool’s chances of Champions League progression.

Liverpool will meet Diego Simeone’s Atletico in the last 16 of the Champions League next month, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Cavani heavily linked with a move to the Spanish club this month.

United have also been credited with interest in the 32-year-old and have allegedly been offered the chance to bring him to Old Trafford on a free transfer when his deal expires in the summer.

When asked about the potential transfer in Friday’s press conference, Klopp said: “I think that [Alvaro] Morata and [Joao] Felix are already dangerous enough.

“They have enough good strikers so I hope they don’t sign Cavani”. Read more…