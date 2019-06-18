Roma place €70m price tag on major Tottenham midfield target

Italian giants Roma have put a €70million price-tag on the head of star midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, amid strong links to Tottenham.

Roma signed the 19-year-old from fellow Serie A side Inter Milan last summer, with Radja Nainggolan heading in the opposite direction, and it would appear that the giallorossi go the better deal.

Zaniolo has been a sensation this season, picking up six goals and adding two assists, and Roma are so determined to keep their man that they have placed a hefty price tag on his head.

The report on Calciomercato claims that the €70m (£63m) could deter Spurs from making a move, as they also eye Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso – who have been valued at similar fees.

Zaniolo is believed to be Tottenham’s third choice, behind Ndombele and Lo Celso – as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen an area of his team that lost Mousa Dembele in January, while Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier have also been tipped to leave.

