Roma are the latest club to be linked to Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and have reportedly made a £17.5m bid for the Liverpool, Spurs and Everton target.

The 24-year-old, who rose through the ranks at the Turkish outfit after joining in 2013, has established himself as the club’s first-choice stopper in the past few seasons.

During that time, he attracted the attention of Liverpool, who showed interest last summer before opting to sign Adrian.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said the club had received an offer from Liverpool while, earlier this month, Cakir’s former coach, Sadi Tekelioglu, even claimed that the Merseysiders had won their battle to sign the player, who would join them in the next transfer window.

Speaking to Ajannspor, Tekelioglu said: “50 million Euros may be too much for us [Turkish clubs], but not for Europe.

“Ugurcan had a suitor last season. I gave Ugurcan an idea to go to the teams in England.

“Liverpool will transfer Ugurcan Cakir at the end of the season. Trabzonspor will not say no to Liverpool’s offer.

“I met with Ugurcan. He told me that Liverpool took care of him.”

However, those comments seem to be jumping the gun and latest reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest Roma are now in the frame to sign Cakir, with Trabzonspor president Agaoglu saying his club have received a £17.5million bid.

That seems a more realistic figure with the market expected to contract due to the Coronavirus outbreak although the Premier League trio have more bidding power than Roma.

Liverpool still have Lorius Karius on their books after the German stopper terminated his contract with Besiktas but his days at Anfield look numbered.

And while Adrian, now 34, has been a popular figure in the Liverpool dressing room, he’s made some high-profile mistakes which suggest Jurgen Klopp could be looking for a different and younger No. 2.

A move to Spurs for Cakir would also make sense if Jose Mourinho wants to look beyond World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, who also turns 34 this year.