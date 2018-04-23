Roma president confirms Liverpool interest in star goalkeeper

Roma club president James Pallotta has confirmed that Liverpool “want to sign” goalkeeper Alisson from the Italian club.

The Brazilian stopper has been linked with a move to Anfield for many months with the future of Simon Mignolet thought to be up in the air this summer.

However, despite Palotta conceding that Roma’s Champions League semi-final opponents are keen on their keeper,

“I am not going to sell him,” Pallotta told Sky.

“Liverpool want to sign him and we are on very good terms with him.

“I am sure we will receive some huge offers this summer.

“We don’t want to sell him but the decision must also be taken by Monchi and the manager. We want to build the future of Roma around him.

“We had no choice when we sold Salah and Pjanic.

“If they had told me they wanted to stay we could have talked and find a solution but Salah wanted to prove himself in the Premier League.

“We have some issues with the Financial Fair play but we think everything will be sorted soon.”