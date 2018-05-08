Roma pull out trump card in bid to keep Alisson from Liverpool

Liverpool transfer target Alisson is reportedly poised to sign a new long-term contract with beaten Champions League semi-finalists Roma.

The Brazilian has been Jurgen Klopp’s preferred target to be the club’s new long-term No.1, as doubts continue over Loris Karius’ ability to fulfil that role.

The German has performed well since ousting Simon Mignolet but is still prone to the odd high-profile error – leading to Klopp to continue to search for a new stopper.

However, it would appear that Alisson will not be Anfield bound after Tutto Mercato Web claimed that the 25-year-old will sign a new Roma deal until 2023 – which will see the player double his money in the Italian capital.

It’s also reported that Roma’s director of football Monchi has spoken with the goalkeeper and told him his development would be better served by sticking with Roma after only making the first-team gloves his own this season.

Furthermore, it’s suggested that the Serie A giants will review the situation again next summer should he still find himself a man in demand.

Alisson conceded seven goals in two games against the Reds in the Champions League semis but still managed to emerge with some credit after making some outstanding stops.

But with the Brazilian seemingly out of the running to move to Merseyside it will likely mean that Liverpool will be left a keeper short this summer, as Mignolet is being tipped to quit the club for regular football.

Stoke and England star Jack Butland remains a major target, particularly since the Potters have now been relegated, while the Reds were linked with a surprise move for Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin on Monday.

There is still a slim hope for Liverpool regarding Alisson though, with the same report stating that Roma could be forced to sell players this summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.