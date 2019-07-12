Roma ready to swoop for Tottenham ace as talk of swap deal ramps up

Roma are hoping to seal a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer, as talk of a potential swap deal ramps up.

The Serie A giants are known to want two new defenders this summer and a report in the Daily Mirror claims that they have approached Spurs about a deal for the Belgian.

Although there has been no formal offer as yet, the report goes on to add that Roma are hoping to activate the 30-year-old’s £25million release before it expires on July 26.

However, it would appear that Roma’s best hope of landing one of their top targets is to offer midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in s a swap deal.

The 20-year-old Italy international impressed for Roma last season and Spurs are understood to be very keen on his signature, despite having already signed Tanugy Ndombele this summer – while Real Betis ace Giovani Lo Celso is also rumoured to be on his way to north London.

Alderweireld is expected to go on Tottenham’s pre-season trip to Asia, which begins with a game against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

The defender, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, could be one of a number of departures at Tottenham this summer with Christian Eriksen also believed to be keen on his way.

The Dane admitted publicly over a month ago that he wanted a “new challenge” in the hope that would spur Real Madrid into turning their interest into a concrete bid.

However, Paul Pogba is still the main target of the Spanish giants as Eriksen is given extra time off this summer due to his commitments with Denmark at the end of last season.

