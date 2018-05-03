Roma send classy tweet to Salah after Liverpool reach UCL final

Roma sent a classy message to Mo Salah after his Liverpool team reached the Champions League final at their expense on Wednesday night.

The Reds booked their place in European football’s showpiece event after winning through an incredible tie 7-6 on aggregate – overcoming a late onslaught from Roma to progress.

Despite the 4-2 defeat on the night, Liverpool’s 5-2 win in the first leg ensured their progression and they will now face Real Madrid in the final on May 26.

Salah scored the opening two goals in the first leg between the sides and after the Reds secured their place in the final, Roma sent a message on Twitter to their former star.

It hurts so much that #ASRoma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours. Good luck in the #UCL final @MoSalah#ForzaRoma #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BOsVgoKLjI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018

Salah was unable to get on the scoresheet on his return to Rome but goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum on the night saw Liverpool progress – just.

The focus now switches to the final and a battle with Real Madrid, one which will provide the Reds with their toughest assignment according to Jurgen Klopp.

