Roma star admits he’s missing Liverpool new boy Salah

Edin Dzeko has admitted his disappointment at Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid – and reckons the result would have been different if Roma has kept Mohamed Salah.

Although the Giallorossi’s point against one of European football’s most feared sides might be seen as a good point by some, former Manchester City striker Dzeko believes it would have been a different story had their best players stayed.

Egypt forward Salah left Roma this summer to join Liverpool in a club-record £36million deal and Bosnian Dzeko reckons his goals output has been affected as a result.

“I scored many goals last season. It will be tougher this season because I don’t touch as many balls as I used to do last season,” he said.

“I think we miss [Francesco] Totti but more than anything we need Salah as well.

“He used to play close to me and now it’s all different. We must be patient with this new system and improve as a team, all together.”

Reflecting on Tuesday’s goalless draw, Dzeko added: “We did some nice things but we need to do more especially in the final minutes. We had troubles against Inter and the same happened tonight.”

Dzeko scored 29 goals last season to finish as Serie A’s top scorer.